Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 111 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 142.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 59.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 22.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,110,000 after acquiring an additional 27,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $196.80 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The company has a market cap of $81.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 26.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

