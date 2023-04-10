Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $545,000 Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000. Schlumberger comprises about 0.5% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at about $180,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Schlumberger by 3.4% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 29,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Schlumberger by 7.2% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 200,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after acquiring an additional 13,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 11.7% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLB. Barclays lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.07.

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 33,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total value of $1,884,260.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,298.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,838,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 265,453 shares of company stock worth $14,955,915. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger stock opened at $49.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.70. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

