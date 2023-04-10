Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up about 1.7% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,770,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE LIN opened at $356.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $340.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.76. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $362.74. The company has a market capitalization of $175.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Linde Increases Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.82%.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.67.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Featured Stories

