LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Acquired by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) by 84.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,526 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.22% of LiveRamp worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 57,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 18,360 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 183.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 165,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 107,291 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 20.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 854,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,524,000 after purchasing an additional 143,546 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the third quarter valued at about $610,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the third quarter worth about $650,000. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RAMP opened at $23.33 on Monday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.10.

RAMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens upped their target price on LiveRamp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on LiveRamp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on LiveRamp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.17.

In related news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 6,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $168,714.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 102,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,406.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

