Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $490.43.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $490.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $475.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $464.71. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $373.67 and a 52 week high of $498.95. The company has a market cap of $124.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.27%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Articles

