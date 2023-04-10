Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Trims Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,682 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7,485.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 283,332 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 279,597 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 17,663 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,365,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 1,625 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $512.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $482.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $506.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $449.70 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.15%.

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $602.00.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

