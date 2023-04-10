Marietta Wealth Management LLC Acquires 152 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 1.6% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Planning Center Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:TMO opened at $575.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $561.10 and a 200 day moving average of $546.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $618.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,256,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total value of $11,383,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at $73,256,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total transaction of $915,136.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,614,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $640.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.