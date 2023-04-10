Marietta Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,340 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in ASML by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in ASML by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Down 1.1 %

ASML stock opened at $650.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $698.59. The company has a market capitalization of $256.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $646.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $578.67.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.08. ASML had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 74.34%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a $1.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.92.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

