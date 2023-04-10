Marietta Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,124 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Netflix by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $336.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $149.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $379.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.52.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. New Street Research began coverage on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.87.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

