Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $5.87 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 1.3% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $322.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $344.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.35. The company has a market capitalization of $107.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $463.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $393.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 101,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $652,812.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,980,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,184,955.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

