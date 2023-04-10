Marietta Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth about $5,746,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $211,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in PayPal by 2.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,916,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $552,905,000 after purchasing an additional 173,465 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 11.4% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in PayPal by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,468,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,405,000 after purchasing an additional 742,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

PayPal stock opened at $74.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.71. The stock has a market cap of $84.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $112.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.