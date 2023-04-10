Marietta Wealth Management LLC Invests $209,000 in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,952,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,915,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,047 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095,881 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,834,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998,128 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,258,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,349,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $169,838,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on KO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.55.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $62.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.45. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.64%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

