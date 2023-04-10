Marietta Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,674 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 1.3% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 6,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $618.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $258.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $648.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $613.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $549.95.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Broadcom to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.17.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

