MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Given New $5.50 Price Target at JMP Securities

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at JMP Securities from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 243.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MKTW. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on MarketWise from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get MarketWise alerts:

MarketWise Price Performance

Shares of MarketWise stock opened at $1.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.08. MarketWise has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $4.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketWise

About MarketWise

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MarketWise in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 1,238.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,102 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in MarketWise during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in MarketWise during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.