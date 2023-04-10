MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Given New $5.50 Price Target at JMP Securities

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at JMP Securities from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 243.75% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MKTW. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on MarketWise from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.
Shares of MarketWise stock opened at $1.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.08. MarketWise has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $4.59.
MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.
