Mask Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $405.89 Million (MASK)

Mask Network (MASK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. During the last week, Mask Network has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. One Mask Network token can now be bought for about $5.47 or 0.00019297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mask Network has a market cap of $405.89 million and $124.23 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Mask Network

Mask Network’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,162,500 tokens. The official website for Mask Network is www.mask.io. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mask Network is news.mask.io. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mask Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mask Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

