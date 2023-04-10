McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,879 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up 2.8% of Welch Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $49,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,570,353 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $15,591,183,000 after acquiring an additional 333,884 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,704,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,007,672,000 after purchasing an additional 365,601 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 16.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,816,219,000 after buying an additional 1,105,231 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,268,161 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,300,604,000 after purchasing an additional 154,981 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,265,463,000 after purchasing an additional 108,282 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. TD Cowen increased their target price on McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.54.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.3 %

In other McDonald's news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. Insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

NYSE:MCD opened at $282.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $206.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $228.34 and a 12 month high of $284.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $269.33 and its 200-day moving average is $265.12.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 72.81%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

