McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,057 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of McKesson worth $62,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Price Performance

MCK stock opened at $370.09 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $298.69 and a 52-week high of $401.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.38.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.64.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

