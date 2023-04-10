Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Receives $53.18 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.18.

MEOH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Methanex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Methanex from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 178.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 34,223 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 27.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 65.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 57,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 22,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Methanex by 5.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 455,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,846,000 after purchasing an additional 24,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Stock Performance

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $44.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.63. Methanex has a 1 year low of $28.73 and a 1 year high of $56.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.27. Methanex had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. Methanex’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Methanex will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

