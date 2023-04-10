M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 34,612 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,612 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NIO were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 770,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,172,000 after purchasing an additional 431,851 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in NIO by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NIO by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,705,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,007,000 after acquiring an additional 48,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of NIO by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 338,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 106,140 shares in the last quarter. 30.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $9.01 on Monday. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $11.12.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. China Renaissance dropped their price objective on shares of NIO from $12.30 to $10.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.52.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

