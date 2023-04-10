M&G Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 133.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,256 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 264.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 23,352 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $994,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZTS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.83.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE ZTS opened at $168.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $78.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $201.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.