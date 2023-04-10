M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $2.44 Million Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 1,081.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 88,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,088,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 226.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth $426,000. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Pool from $368.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $395.18.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $326.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $357.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.40. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $278.10 and a 1-year high of $473.98.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). Pool had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 61.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Pool’s payout ratio is 21.46%.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

