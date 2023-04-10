M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $2.53 Million Position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 84.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,355 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of Axonics worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Axonics by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,073,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,935,000 after buying an additional 991,055 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axonics in the third quarter worth about $67,775,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,871,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,855,000 after purchasing an additional 611,091 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Axonics by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 400,801 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Axonics by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 834,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,752,000 after buying an additional 319,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Price Performance

AXNX opened at $56.43 on Monday. Axonics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.41 and a fifty-two week high of $79.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.41 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.14 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXNX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Axonics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 40,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $2,686,131.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,180,800.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $381,209.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,335,059.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 40,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $2,686,131.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,180,800.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,539 shares of company stock worth $12,771,071. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

