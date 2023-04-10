M&G Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Oshkosh worth $8,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,303,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 208.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,624,000 after acquiring an additional 198,147 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 201.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 288,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,064,000 after purchasing an additional 192,836 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Oshkosh by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 274,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,313,000 after purchasing an additional 132,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,877,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,269,000 after purchasing an additional 113,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oshkosh Trading Down 0.1 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OSK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.36.

OSK opened at $76.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $69.30 and a 52 week high of $106.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.38.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 67.77%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Further Reading

