M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $3.56 Million Investment in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Dover in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Dover by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Dover by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Dover by 6.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $5,009,739.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of Dover stock opened at $141.57 on Monday. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $160.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.97.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

About Dover

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

See Also

