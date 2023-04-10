M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 15,583 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,583 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.20% of Energizer worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Energizer by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Energizer by 207.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Energizer by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,011,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,104,000 after acquiring an additional 59,124 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Energizer by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Energizer by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENR opened at $32.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.78. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.81.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). Energizer had a positive return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $765.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is -35.19%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energizer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Energizer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Energizer from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Energizer from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Energizer from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Energizer Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments.

