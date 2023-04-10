M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,393 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Calix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CALX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Calix by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,585,133 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $463,756,000 after purchasing an additional 118,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 6.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,769,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,731,000 after acquiring an additional 373,464 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Calix by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,801,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,130,000 after acquiring an additional 61,237 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Calix by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,715,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,879,000 after acquiring an additional 90,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Calix by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,711,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,667 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Calix from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet cut Calix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Calix from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Calix from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Calix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

Shares of Calix stock opened at $55.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.34 and a beta of 1.55. Calix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.59 and a 52 week high of $77.44.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Calix had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $244.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.93 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Calix news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $272,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

