M&G Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,122 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $5,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $699,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 39,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Susan D. Nickey acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,820.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,637.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey Eckel purchased 2,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $49,921.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 549,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,153,464.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan D. Nickey purchased 2,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $47,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,637.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,087 shares of company stock worth $170,101 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $27.64 on Monday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $46.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 60.09, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 18.57 and a quick ratio of 18.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 343.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HASI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in the business of investing in climate solutions and the provision of capital to assets developed by companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. It focuses on generating attractive returns from a diversified portfolio of project company investments with long-term, predictable cash flows from proven technologies that reduce carbon emissions or increase resilience to climate change.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.