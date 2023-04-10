M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 99,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.27% of Napco Security Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 313,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,616,000 after purchasing an additional 56,630 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,346,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 24,149 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $935,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NSSC stock opened at $33.69 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.57. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $39.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $42.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $393,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,613.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $393,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,613.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $2,756,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,538,363.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $75,600,000 in the last 90 days. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.