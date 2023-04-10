Mizuho Increases Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target to $91.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameren in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ameren from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.70.

Ameren Price Performance

NYSE AEE opened at $90.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.06 and its 200 day moving average is $85.13. The company has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.43. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 3,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $254,124.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,343 shares in the company, valued at $3,681,398.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $422,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,979,530.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 3,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $254,124.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,343 shares in the company, valued at $3,681,398.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,509 shares of company stock valued at $5,221,792. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEE. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 4.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameren

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Further Reading

