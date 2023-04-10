MONECO Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 676 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 24.9% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 747 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 9.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Adobe by 8.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 166,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,737,000 after buying an additional 12,676 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Adobe by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after acquiring an additional 482,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 7,370.9% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,094 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,677,000 after purchasing an additional 83,955 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. William Blair assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe Stock Performance

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,709 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $380.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $455.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $360.87 and a 200-day moving average of $336.38.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Stories

