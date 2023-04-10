MONECO Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,376,906,000 after buying an additional 208,053 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,025,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $606,673,000 after buying an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 16.2% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,198,000 after acquiring an additional 234,811 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,296,000 after purchasing an additional 29,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,347,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,766,000 after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $369.65 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $408.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.68. The company has a market cap of $109.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.86.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.