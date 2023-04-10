MONECO Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 574 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity & Verity LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 31,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,135,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $575.35 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $618.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $561.10 and its 200 day moving average is $546.42. The company has a market cap of $221.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.94%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total value of $915,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at $73,614,111.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $640.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

