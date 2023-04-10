MONECO Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FLC Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 29,146 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,971 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $901,000. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 57,950 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 349.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 273,552 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,923,000 after buying an additional 212,645 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $228,431.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,672.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $228,431.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,672.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,767 shares of company stock worth $618,191 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $39.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.65. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $165.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Featured Articles

