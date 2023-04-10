MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 118 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

MONECO Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Stryker by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 91,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,371,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:SYK opened at $287.68 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $290.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $271.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.49. The stock has a market cap of $109.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 48.62%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $571,173.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,593.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 353,874 shares of company stock valued at $96,911,643. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Stryker to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.90.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.