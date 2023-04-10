MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 441 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

MONECO Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VOO opened at $375.95 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $414.30.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

