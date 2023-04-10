Moonriver (MOVR) Hits Market Cap of $57.18 Million

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. During the last seven days, Moonriver has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $57.18 million and $3.39 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonriver token can currently be bought for $8.56 or 0.00030198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s launch date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,746,043 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,676,485 tokens. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

