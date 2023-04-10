MV Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in Linde by 16.3% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.67.

Insider Activity

Linde Stock Performance

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN opened at $356.58 on Monday. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $362.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $340.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.76. The stock has a market cap of $175.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.83.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.82%.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.