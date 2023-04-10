MV Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

MV Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 647 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after buying an additional 210,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,891,666 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,467,249,000 after purchasing an additional 121,988 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,396,378 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,386,060,000 after purchasing an additional 159,410 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,485,745 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $661,692,000 after buying an additional 238,520 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,125,366 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $608,533,000 after buying an additional 269,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $170.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.52. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $198.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.82.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.45%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Featured Stories

