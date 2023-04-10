Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 1,210 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 825,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.07% of Williams Companies worth $27,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMB. Barclays downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.30.

In other news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMB opened at $29.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.15. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.55%.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

