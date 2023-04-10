Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 17,874 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,874 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.07% of Marriott International worth $33,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total transaction of $1,345,368.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,173.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,349. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $163.05 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.45 and a 200 day moving average of $159.26. The company has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MAR. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.53.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.