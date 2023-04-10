Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,625 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.95% of Albany International worth $29,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 7.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,906,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Albany International by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Albany International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Albany International from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Albany International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $86.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Albany International Corp. has a twelve month low of $75.24 and a twelve month high of $115.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.97.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $268.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.11 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

Insider Transactions at Albany International

In related news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $193,667.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,602.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

See Also

