Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,423 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $29,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 33.3% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock opened at $85.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $66.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $85.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.26.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.57.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

