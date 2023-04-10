Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 432,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,930 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $29,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

NYSE:DD opened at $69.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $78.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.22 and a 200 day moving average of $67.48.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 12.08%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

