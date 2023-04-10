Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 619,897 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 85,872 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $36,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 43.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

Insider Transactions at Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $28,155.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,659,914.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $58,015.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,452.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $28,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,659,914.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,970 shares of company stock worth $116,801. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PFGC opened at $60.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.40 and a 200 day moving average of $56.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $38.23 and a 12 month high of $63.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 1.36.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.89 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

About Performance Food Group

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Recommended Stories

