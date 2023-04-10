Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $32,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PH. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $307.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.25.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.0 %

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total transaction of $151,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 507 shares in the company, valued at $178,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total transaction of $151,231.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,761,791.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,454 shares of company stock valued at $21,706,490. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

PH stock opened at $312.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $338.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.86. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $364.57. The company has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.96%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.