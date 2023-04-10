Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $26.27 Million Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,097 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $26,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 63,515.9% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 40,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 40,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQIX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Equinix from $704.00 to $702.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $780.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

Equinix Stock Up 1.1 %

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,378 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.45, for a total value of $5,212,188.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,599 shares in the company, valued at $11,726,363.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total transaction of $37,241.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,459,952.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.45, for a total value of $5,212,188.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,599 shares in the company, valued at $11,726,363.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,971 shares of company stock valued at $14,666,488 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EQIX opened at $711.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.61, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $776.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $704.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $659.09.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 177.60%.

Equinix Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Read More

