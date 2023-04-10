Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $36.86 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,589 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Fiserv worth $36,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 61.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.95.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $308,473.11. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 202,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,288,110.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $308,473.11. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,686 shares in the company, valued at $21,288,110.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,184,560 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FISV opened at $113.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $119.48. The company has a market capitalization of $70.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.59.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

