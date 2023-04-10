Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 34,461 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.44% of Ashland worth $25,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Ashland in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Ashland by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Ashland by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Ashland during the third quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASH. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ashland from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Ashland from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ashland from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.13.

Shares of ASH opened at $102.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.86 and a 200 day moving average of $104.20. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.00. Ashland Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.66 and a 52-week high of $114.36.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Ashland had a net margin of 38.23% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.32%.

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

