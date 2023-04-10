Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,023 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.35% of Watsco worth $34,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in Watsco by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 23,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 1,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Watsco by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Watsco by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WSO. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Watsco in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Watsco from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.17.

WSO stock opened at $301.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $304.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.91. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.68 and a twelve month high of $343.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.23. Watsco had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 63.60%.

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

