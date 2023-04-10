Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 835,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,382 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.40% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $37,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WSC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 184.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 412,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,640,000 after acquiring an additional 267,700 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $694,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,430,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.47 per share, with a total value of $252,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.47 per share, with a total value of $252,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Erika T. Davis purchased 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.65 per share, for a total transaction of $149,417.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,313 shares in the company, valued at $319,753.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Down 1.0 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $40.30 on Monday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.52 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.52.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $590.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.95 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 17.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Featured Stories

